Hawkesbury Gazette

LGI helping Hawkesbury City Council achieve net zero targets

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:02am, first published 1:19am
The ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2030 is closer now for Hawkesbury City Council after awarding a new contract to LGI Limited (LGI).

