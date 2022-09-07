LGI helping Hawkesbury City Council achieve net zero targets

The ambitious target of net zero emissions by 2030 is closer now for Hawkesbury City Council after awarding a new contract to LGI Limited (LGI).
LGI is one of Australia's leading carbon abatement companies, whose technology recovers biogas from landfill, reduces methane emissions, delivers sizeable environmental benefits and allows leading councils to achieve lofty emissions targets.
Founder and CEO, Adam Bloomer, said LGI was thrilled to be working with the council to deliver meaningful environmental outcomes for the region.
"LGI has been working collaboratively with council since 2015 in the design, installation, expansion and operation of the biogas collection and management system at the Hawkesbury Waste Management Facility," he said.
"The partnership has seen LGI reduce Hawkesbury City Council's CO2e emissions by 94,070 tonnes.
"To put that number into context, it's the equivalent of planting 1.6 million seedlings for the next decade. Or put another way, the carbon abatement for the past 12 months was equivalent to removing 1,245 cars off the road for a year.
Mr Bloomer called Hawkesbury Council's decision to extend its contract with LGI "fantastic" and said it proved they were serious about achieving their net zero emissions by 2030 target.
Hawkesbury Council's Director Infrastructure Services, Will Barton, said the partnership would be at no cost to the council.
"LGI was awarded the contract as it will provide environmental benefits that reflect council's commitment to actions for sustainability in keeping with [its] Net Zero Emissions and Water Efficiency Strategy," he said.
"The strategy outlines a plan to guide council, and the community to achieve emissions and water reductions across council's operations and the broader local government area."
Mr Barton said the strategy would assist to deliver a climate resilient community with economic benefits for Council and the community through decreased operational costs and environmental benefits.
"The implementation of this strategy requires collaboration and coordination across council, and stakeholders, including residents, businesses and state government agencies," he said.
"Council is with the community 100 per cent on the journey towards net zero emissions.
"It will take commitment from everyone - government, businesses, residents and visitors, together we can achieve great things."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
