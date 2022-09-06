Hawkesbury Gazette

Jessica Fox claims overall World Cup title with four consecutive gold medals on the season

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:46am
The greatest paddler of all time, Jessica Fox, has been crowned the overall Canoe Slalom K1 World Cup champion in La Seu, Spain over the weekend.

