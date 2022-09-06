The greatest paddler of all time, Jessica Fox, has been crowned the overall Canoe Slalom K1 World Cup champion in La Seu, Spain over the weekend.
This comes after she won her fourth consecutive Women's K1 gold medal of the season at the Pau 2022 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in France last month.
The Western Sydney raised paddler showed her experience on the French course, having previously won World Cup gold (2021) and silver (2016) in Pau, as well as World Championships gold in 2017.
The 28-year-old advanced to the 10-paddler final as the fastest qualifier from the semi-final.
Although she had one touch in the final, adding a two-second penalty to her time, Fox's speed down the challenging French course was enough to give her a 1.80 second buffer ahead of second place, finishing in a time of 108.20.
Polands's Natalia Pacierpink secured silver in 110.00 and Tereza Fiserova, from Czech Republic, placed third in 110.63.
Fox, who won K1 silver at the 2022 Canoe Slalom World Championships in Germany in July, said it was an "amazing" feeling to secure her fourth K1 World Cup victory of the season.
"I'm really pleased to win here in Pau, it's such a great course and I have great memories here," she said.
"It was so hard physically to race out here today, so to come away with a 4th win this year is amazing."
Having won gold four World Cups in 2022, Fox led the Women's K1 World Cup standings heading into the final race.
Following this weekends race in France, Fox finished the World Cup with 304 overall points, enough to secure the crown despite not qualifying for the final.
Great Britain's Mallory Franklin finished second overall on 217 points, while the Czech Republic's Tereza Fiserova finished third on 214 points.
The K1 World Cup champion title sees Fox add yet another accolade to her ever growing collection, and prove why she is regarded as the greatest slalom paddler of all time.
Fox said it had been an amazing season.
"I would have loved to be in the mix for that [K1] final... but I'm very proud of the season and thrilled to take the overall," she said.
"It's been a strong season and the girls have been super strong."
Spain's World Cup final caps off the international season of canoe slalom that also saw Fox win the extreme slalom gold medal at the World Championships.
