Hawkesbury businesses ignored in flood recovery program's expansion

The Hawkesbury region was forgotten by the expansion of a program assisting NSW businesses and not-for-profit organisations recover from the floods of February/March 2022.
The program, which provides grants to northern NSW businesses and not-for-profit organisations that suffered significant financial losses following prolonged road closures during the floods, was expanded to additional areas like the Kangaroo Valley, but the Hawkesbury was left off the list.
Federal Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said criticised the NSW Government - who was in charge of the programs delivery - for forgetting the Hawkesbury.
"I personally raised the need for this assistance for businesses indirectly affected by the floods with the Premier when he visited South Windsor in July," said Ms Templeman.
"[I] provided the NSW Government with a number of case studies of the impact that businesses had experienced.
"This is joint Commonwealth-State funding and delivered by the NSW Government, providing $10,000 grants to small businesses and not-for-profits that experienced a 40 per cent decline in turnover in March after floods damaged the road network."
Ms Templeman said she had spoken too many local business owners that had shared turnover figures with her, showing they lost significant income through the indirect impacts of floods.
"The impact doesn't occur only when the flood waters are high, but they are affected for weeks or months following the flood," she said.
"For some it's because customers simply weren't able to get into the area to spend money, or they run trades businesses and couldn't access roads to get the job done, and the longer effect is because the entire local economy contracts as a consequence of the flooding.
"We won't know the full extent of the financial impact on local businesses unless we open assistance up to Hawkesbury businesses to apply."
Under the grant program, applicants would have to demonstrate that they suffered a 40 per cent revenue fall to receive help. If they fail to do so then they won't be eligible for that grant support.
Ms Templeman suggested that if the program was good enough to be expanded to businesses not directly inundated in areas - like Kangaroo Valley - it should be good enough for the Hawkesbury.
"This is not an issue of pitching one flood-impacted community against the other, this is an issue of fairness," she said.
"Areas impacted by natural disasters should be treated equally, it shouldn't depend on your postcode."
