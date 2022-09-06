Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury businesses ignored in flood recovery program's expansion

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 6 2022 - 3:19am, first published 2:59am
The Hawkesbury region was forgotten by the expansion of a program assisting NSW businesses and not-for-profit organisations recover from the floods of February/March 2022.

