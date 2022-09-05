Hawkesbury Council to support community events with sponsorship

Hawkesbury City Council is committed to supporting the community to host public events to ensure they are safe, successful and well-run and have now opened Round 1 2022/2023 of its Event Sponsorship.
To be eligible for sponsorship - in-kind, financial, or both from Council - event applicants will need to submit both Part 1 and 2 of the Form.
The Event Application Form - Part 1 is for all event organisers to complete, listing specific details about the event. The purpose of this Form is to ensure that Council is notified about the event and that all correct documentation is received.
The Event Application Form - Part 2 is for all event organisers to complete if they are seeking financial and/or in-kind sponsorship from Council.
Applications will close September 30.
Event applicants will be advised if they are successful in their application for sponsorship for their event once all applications have been reviewed and a determination is made by council.
If funding is received for an event, organisers will be required to submit an Event Sponsorship Acquittal Form post event.
For more details visit tinyurl.com/vxaeam4z.
To be kept informed about upcoming event sponsorship rounds and upcoming opportunities email events@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and join council's event database.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
