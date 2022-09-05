New and current grant opportunities are regularly posted on Hawkesbury City Council's community engagement website - Your Hawkesbury Your Say.
There are brief descriptions of each grant, funding amounts, who can apply, and the application closure dates.
Grant workshop videos and Grant Finder Resources are available, as well as workshop slides about:
For more information, visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/cg or contact council via email brightideas@hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or call 4560 4444 or Tracey Greenaway on 0428 212 948.
A free 12 month subscription to Hawkesbury Community Learning Hub is also available for volunteers and committee members via articles, webinars, courses and FAQs.
The Learning Hub provides people living, working or volunteering in the Hawkesbury community with access to 'bite-sized' learning content.
This is a resource for exploring and upskilling at a any time and place.
Topics include:
Visit Hawkesbury Community Learning Hub iClick2learn at iclick2learn.com.au/hawkesburylearninghub to find out more.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
