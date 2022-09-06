Opportunity changes lives Advertising Feature

Sinclair Automotive operations manager Andrew Morgans with NOVA Ambassador Paula Duncan AM and Richmond manager Stephanie Fitzgerald. Photo supplied.

It's wonderful to see so many different types of businesses show their support

Business owners from the Hawkesbury across to Hornsby recently attended NOVA Employment's launch of their eighth annual 100 jobs in 100 days campaign in support of building a more inclusive workforce.

NOVA Ambassador and seven-time Logie award-winning actor, Paula Duncan AM, greeted guests as they arrived for lunch at the Marsden Brewhouse.

"It's wonderful to see so many different types of businesses show their support," said Ms Duncan, who took on the ambassadorial role for NOVA in 2010 and recently featured on the hit SBS series "Who do you think you are?"

"We've got a great mix, from small family business owners to large manufacturers here who are not just giving people with disabilities jobs - they're changing people's lives for the better," she said.

As the title suggests, NOVA Employment aims to secure 100 jobs at award wage for people with disability in 100 days.

For Sinclair Automotive operations manager, Andrew Morgans, the campaign goes far beyond the individual gains of a diverse workforce.

"To be involved with local businesses who are all working together towards the same goal is refreshing," Andrew said. His company has hired multiple workers through NOVA for roles in administration, cleaning and mechanic apprenticeships.

"Knowing they all (referring to the near 100 attendees) care about the young and old who are diagnosed with a disability in our community and the opportunities available within this group to give those a meaningful and bright future, makes me very proud," he said. O'Brien Aluminium - a metal fabrication company located in South Windsor that has employed six of their staff through NOVA - claims understanding is the key.

"All of our workers have adapted to our workplace brilliantly," HR manager Cheryl Baynham said.

O'Brien Aluminium has employed five labourers and an admin assistant, all of whom have a disability.

"We work with our NOVA consultants to understand the limitations of each staff member and support them accordingly," Cheryl said.

NOVA's service includes reinforcing a business's training and processes until the worker gains confidence in their role.