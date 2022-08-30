Pitt Town's very own Evergreen Turf has produced a world-class playing surface for one of Sydney's most iconic stadiums.
Allianz Stadium will be the home of the Sydney Roosters, Sydney FC and NSW Waratahs, as well as a venue for international matches and touring artists.
An open day on Sunday, August 28, saw the first public visitors as Baker Boy and Guy Sebastian performed.
The new stadium will host its first sporting events this weekend.
The surface will see the Sydney Roosters Women facing the St George Illawarra Dragons Women and Sydney Roosters taking on the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday, the Wallabies versus Springboks on Saturday and the Matildas hosting Canada on Tuesday.
It will be the first matches held since October, 2018 when Allianz was closed to be demolished and rebuilt.
The surface was one of the final additions to the new stadium.
Modern sports push natural turf surfaces to their limits and Evergreen Turf uses its Ready to Play turf to perform to elite standards, meaning it could be technically cut, lifted and transported from Pitt Town to Allianz Stadium and played on that same day.
In a video posted by Sydney FC, Evergreen Turf Director, Graeme Colless, said that once the turf is laid it would be ready to be played on the very next day.
"We've had the grass in the ground for 12 months. It's an Evergreen Matrix Instant Play," he said.
"We grow it on plastic, it has a nylon membrane underneath it. There's sand we've [planted] into it.
"One light top dressing, the root system goes down, hits the black plastic and locks the nylon membrane to all of the sand."
The pitch was transported in one tonne rolls (10 squared meters) and laid a number of weeks ago, and has had some time in place at Moore Park.
Evergreen Turf also provides the surface for the SCG and Accor Stadium.
The Pitt Town turf farm was chosen as the flood plain soil in the Hawkesbury is very rich, making it perfect for growing the needed world-class playing surface.
Going forward, anytime the playing surface needs replacing, the team from Evergreen Turf will be called in to bring fresh turf.
Mr Colless said that soccer and rugby league were not too severe on the surface, but rugby union was the hardest as they wear the biggest studs.
"We have two and a half fields put aside ready, so if anything goes wrong we can replace the field in two nights and we're playing on it," he said.
"Once you've put [the turf] down, it just doesn't move.
"By the time everyone is ready to play the place will be immaculate."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
