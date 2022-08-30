Hawkesbury Gazette

Pitt Town turf farm provides iconic stadium with a world class surface

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 30 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:35pm
Pitt Town's very own Evergreen Turf has produced a world-class playing surface for one of Sydney's most iconic stadiums.

