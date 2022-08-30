Panther's coach Ivan Cleary has named a young squad for Saturday Night's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.
Captaining the team in Round 25 will be Hawkesbury's own Mitchell Kenny, who will start at hooker.
The 24-year-old made his NRL debut for the Panthers in 2019 and played in his 50th match earlier this season.
Kenny has come up through the ranks at Penrith, playing in their under 17's development, SG Ball, under 20's and Canterbury Cup squads.
He has played in 20 matches in 2022 and scored his first career try in Round 5.
Kenny will now lead the side that features four debutants in Townsville, as the Panthers look to wrap up the regular season and move onto the finals.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
