Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury's Mitchell Kenny named as captain for the Penrith Panthers

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 30 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Kenny will captain the Penrith Panthers in Townsville on Saturday night. Picture by Geoff Jones.

Panther's coach Ivan Cleary has named a young squad for Saturday Night's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.