Helping your garden grow Advertising Feature

You will find beautiful plants - and everything you need to grow them - at the new North Richmond garden centre. Photo supplied.

Friendly service and expert local advice is the promise at King's Hardware, operators of the new garden centre which recently opened in North Richmond.

Owner Russell King said the garden centre offered an impressive range of fresh plants ranging from seedlings up to large trees "and everything in between".

"We have a beautiful selection of indoor plants, pots and giftware and, on top of our stocked range, we are happy to special order any plants available for you," Mr King said.

"We also carry all of your garden care needs including potting mix, fertiliser, weed killers, lawn care and much more."

Mr King said the opening of the centre was a great success with "hundreds of customers popping in for a visit".

"There was a huge buzz as people exclaimed about how excited they were that we finally have a garden centre," he said.

"We have only been open a couple of weeks and we are already seeing some customers return almost daily.



"The feedback and community feel has been amazing."

The business was first established in 1966 at Ebenezer by Mr Russell's grandfather, Herbert Russell King.

It began life as a seconds yard and was transformed into a fully fledged timber and hardware offering under the next generation. "Now into its third generation, the business is growing and we are so excited with this new addition of a garden centre offering in our North Richmond store," Mr King said.



"Customers shopping with us are supporting a local family-owned business who are a big part of the community and who, in turn, supports local sports teams and charity events.

"We also support other local businesses and organisations as much as we can.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service and we hope that our family values are passed on by all of our staff.

"Nothing beats knowing our customers personally and getting to build those relationships. We love seeing them come back time and time again.

"Being independently owned, we are flexible and build relationships with our customers.

"At the same time, we have great buying power within our network of three stores, as well as being part of the Mitre 10 group.

"This means we are competitive on pricing and are able to make sure our customers are being looked after," Mr King said.

"We've always had your DIY needs covered but now we are adding the final piece to the puzzle with our garden centre."

