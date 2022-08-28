Get the most from family history databases with free session

Find out how to access Ancestry and Find My Past family history databases, to discover more about your family history at a free session by Hawkesbury Library Service on Tuesday, September 13.
In recent years, it has become easier to research family history due to the increasing amount of material accessible online. Ancestry and Find My Past are two popular databases for family history researchers, which are normally accessed by a paid subscription.
Hawkesbury Library provides free access to the databases, when you visit either Windsor or Richmond libraries. You can use our PCs or you can bring your own device and access via the free wi-fi. There is a wide range of unique material available including census records, convict information and electoral rolls for many countries including Australia and the British Isles.
The introduction session, suitable for beginners, will be held at Hawkesbury Central Library, 300 George Street, Windsor, 10.30am to 12pm. Book at hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com or call 4560 4460.
