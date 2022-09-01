Hawkesbury Gazette

improvements to Horrie Ely Memorial Hall and surrounding recreation precinct at Colo Heights

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 1 2022 - 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPENED: The Horrie Ely Memorial Hall ribbon cutting. Picture: Supplied.

Hawkesbury City Council opened the improvements to Horrie Ely Memorial Hall and surrounding recreation precinct at Colo Heights on Thursday, August 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.