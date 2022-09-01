Hawkesbury City Council opened the improvements to Horrie Ely Memorial Hall and surrounding recreation precinct at Colo Heights on Thursday, August 18.
It is the first of three Bushfire Local Economic Recovery projects being built in the Hawkesbury with $1.68 million in funding from the Federal and State Governments.
The hall's fire resilience was improved, with roof ceiling and painting, sprinkler system, heavy duty screens on doors and windows, door upgrades and a 120,000L water storage tank and pump for community use during bushfires. The toilet and kitchen were upgraded, a solar power system added, and air conditioning installed.
The adjoining recreation precinct received a new multi-sports court and replacement of the tennis shelter, landscaping, picnic area and oval improvements.
A community artwork project was installed - a mural of tiles designed by local residents expressing their feelings and emotions around the fire and their recovery.
