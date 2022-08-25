It might be a few more years before Cooper Birtle is allowed to gain his drivers license, but he and his dad are already building his dream car, with a bit of help from Return to Earn.
The young man has also used his extra funds from Return to Earn to donate to various charities, including the local Hawkesbury Helping Hands.
In February of last year, the 12-year-old Cooper, and his father, bought the shell of a 92 Holden Rodeo Ute without an engine.
The duo from Liverpool are now fixing up the ute to once again make it into a roadworthy vehicle.
Cooper said the pair worked on the truck whenever they had spare time.
"My car is actually called a mini truck and I have named it Nugget," he said.
"The colour is an awesome green.
"I really wanted to help out with some of the costs for the build of my car, but getting a job is not possible as I am too young."
Cooper then had the idea to earn some money by returning containers for 10 cents each with Return to Earn.
His friends, family and even complete strangers have helped out by donating their empty bottles and cans for him to return.
"We post on Facebook letting people know that I am collecting unwanted cans and bottles and the reason why I am doing this," explained Cooper.
"I have been lucky to meet so many wonderful people while doing pick ups.
"[I do the pick ups] with either my mum in the afternoons - if I don't have too much homework - or on Saturdays with my dad."
Cooper said he likes that he can earn money while helping the environment at the same time.
"I love seeing the cans and bottles being recycled instead of being chucked away in the rubbish," he said.
"It's a great feeling to know that I am doing something good.
"Even though sometimes we get very dirty, smelly and sticky, it's all worth it in the end.
"The thing that I like the most about Return to Earn is that this is something that my dad and I do together."
So far Cooper has earned $1,760, meaning he has returned a remarkable 17,600 containers.
As well as putting money towards his car, Cooper has donated some of his funds to charities, including WWF-Australia and the St Vincent de Paul Society's (Vinnies) NSW and Queensland flood appeal.
"Recently we also donated some money to the Hawkesbury's Helping Hands Organisation," he said.
"To help the people who went through the floods again."
