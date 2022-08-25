Hawkesbury Gazette

Son builds "dream car" with father, funded by Return to Earn

By Finn Coleman
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:44am, first published August 25 2022 - 6:41am
DREAM: Cooper Birtle works on the shell of his 92 Holden Rodeo Ute. Pictures: Supplied.
Return and Earn.

It might be a few more years before Cooper Birtle is allowed to gain his drivers license, but he and his dad are already building his dream car, with a bit of help from Return to Earn.

