Disaster resilience: Red Cross offers The Pillowcase Project children's disaster resilience session at Wilberforce

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:24am
Picture: Supplied

Hawkesbury City Council and the Red Cross are co-hosting a fun school holiday activity that might just save a life, called the Pillowcase Project - a free-of-charge disaster resilience education program designed to help children prepare psychologically and practically for an emergency.

