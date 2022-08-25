Hawkesbury City Council and the Red Cross are co-hosting a fun school holiday activity that might just save a life, called the Pillowcase Project - a free-of-charge disaster resilience education program designed to help children prepare psychologically and practically for an emergency.
Aimed at students in Years 3 and 4, the one hour workshop involves engaging discussions and interactive activities to help students:
Advertisement
Each student is then given a pillowcase to decorate and take home, to start their own personal emergency kit. Parents are welcome to stay at this event to speak with services about how they can best support their children in a crisis.
The event will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the Wilberforce School of Arts Hall, 531 Wilberforce Rd, Wilberforce. Afternoon tea will be provided.
Contact Lyn on (02) 9290 8912 or Vesna on 0427 970 392 or go to redcross.org.au/pillowcase
For more information on what Hawkesbury Community Hubs can offer you, please visit http://www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.