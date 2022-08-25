Country music to bring in Spring at Hawkesbury Race Club

Country music will take the stage at Hawkesbury Race Club to bring in the spring racing season.
The club's Saddle up for Spring Country Music Raceday, will host a great lineup of acts to accompany a thrilling 8-card race meeting on Saturday, September 3.
The lineup will feature the exciting young talent, Courtney Keil, fresh off her acclaimed "Girls Night Out" tour, local Hawkesbury duo The James Brothers and Golden Guitar winner Steve Passfield & Downtown Country Band.
Mr Passfield said he was looking forward to hitting the race club's stage and potentially playing for new audiences.
"It's been a bit of a bit of a drought in the last couple of years," he said. "Very much looking forward it, it'll be fun."
"It's exciting, it's good. As a songwriter and a musician and a performer, that's what we all want to do.
"And that's how we get our jollies," he joked.
Mr Passifled said playing at the racecourse will be about playing what will be required and appropriate.
"As an older musician, I've done all sorts of gigs," he said. "Some of them, they call pot plat gigs, where it's sort of stuck in the corner and they don't want to interact with people.
"And for others, you're there for a very specific purpose, to sing special song for somebody or whatever it might be.
"So there's all sorts of gigs, but I am really looking forward to this one.
Mr Passfield's said his accompanying band, the Downtown Country Band, was a cracking group.
"The fiddler was in Slim Dusty's band for many, many years, in fact, he's one of a whole bunch of awards," he said.
"He's won an ARIA, was National Fiddle Champion four times, he's won six Golden Guitars. He's is a bit of a monster.
"The bass player was in Moving Pictures and the drummer, in his early days, was with Keith Urban. So, hopefully I'm not the weakest link."
A variety of packages are available for those looking to leave the winter blues behind with the Saddle up for Spring Country Music Raceday, but tickets are selling fast.
To book visit - tinyurl.com/2p9bzsny. Gates open at 11am.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
