Recovery package for "often overlooked" flood damaged sectors

The rebuilding of local arts and culture, sports and Aboriginal-owned community infrastructure damaged by the February/March floods has just received a boost.
Applications have opened for a $30 million recovery package, with the majority of the works being funded by the joint Federal and State Government $150 million Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package (CLIRP) announced in April.
The Hawkesbury is one of eight Local Government Areas (LGA) to be eligible for the recovery package.
The package includes:
Macquarie MP and Special Envoy for the Arts, Susan Templeman, said she was pleased to see funding being made available to eligible arts organisations, as well as Local Aboriginal Land Councils.
"The initial focus after a disaster is always going to be getting the roads back or getting power connected, and the arts and cultural sector often gets overlooked," she said.
"But we know there's been a huge impact on the places where people go to be creative, or where our collections are housed, so this is modest, dedicated support for those arts and cultural sectors."
Ms Templeman said there was also support for sports organisations, which were another key way for people to reconnect with their communities after a disaster.
"The floods earlier this year contributed significantly to damage from the 2021 floods, and exacerbated the frustration felt particularly by members of many of our local sporting associations due to the devastating effect they had on infrastructure," she said.
"The measures contained within this package will go some way towards helping to support connection, health and resilience of our community by providing funds to help repair that damage.
"This is one more way to help flood-devastated communities get back on their feet."
More information on the funding streams and guidelines is available on the Office of Sport, Create NSW and Aboriginal Affairs NSW websites.
