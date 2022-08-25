Hawkesbury Gazette

Federal funding to address road safety at Hawkesbury black spots

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:45am, first published August 25 2022 - 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPROVING SAFETY: Federal Government invests $1.6 million in Black Spot Program for Hawkesbury roads. Picture: Phil Hearne.

Macquarie roads safety is set to be addressed as the Federal Government will invest $2.4 million under the Black Spot Program in 2022/23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.