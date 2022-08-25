Macquarie roads safety is set to be addressed as the Federal Government will invest $2.4 million under the Black Spot Program in 2022/23.
The program funds safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred, or are at risk of occurring (separate to funding allocated for storm and flood repairs).
In the Hawkesbury two black spots are to receive funding:
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said she was pleased that the government was investing more that $1.6 million in the Hawkesbury to address safety concerns.
"The improvements to be completed locally will include intersection upgrades, street lighting, flexible barriers and a roundabout," she said.
Funding under the Australian Government's Black Spot Program will substantially improve 93 dangerous crash sites on New South Wales roads in 2022-23, Ms Templeman said.
"These upgrades to known black spots across the Hawkesbury will help ensure members of our community get home safely every trip," Ms Templeman said.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Carol Brown, said the investment was part of the government's commitment to building safer roads.
"In announcing these new projects, this Government recognises the importance of working with the NSW Government to partner with local councils to deliver the program in the state," she said.
Gilmore MP and NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel chair, Fiona Phillips, said the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics had found that Black Spot projects reduced the number of crashes causing death and injury by 30 per cent on average.
"This investment in Black Spot projects will deliver safer roads throughout the state," she said.
For more information on the Australian Government's Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
