Kurmond Public School is truly a school full of bookworms, after every single pupil completed the Premier's Reading Challenge 2022.
With the support of Kurmond's teacher librarian, Maree McMahon, as well as the school's class teachers, pupils immersed themselves in a plethora of books, each meeting their reading goals.
Principal Patricia Beggs said reaching a 100 per cent completion rate had been "an ongoing goal" for the school and she was "extremely proud" of "the students' efforts this year".
"Mrs McMahon, our teacher librarian has been the driving force behind this great achievement for our school this year," Mrs Beggs said.
"She has encouraged students during library lessons and has enlisted the support of the library monitors to encourage and assist the younger students. We are grateful for her commitment and dedication."
The Premier's Reading Challenge, now in its 21st year, aims to foster a love of reading and encourages all students to read quality literature for enjoyment. Kurmond has been participating in the challenge since 2002.
Stages 2 and 3 students are required to read 20 books with varying difficulty levels. K-2 students need to read or listen to 30 books, 25 of which must be from their prescribed list.
Teachers were instrumental in encouraging pupils to reach their reading goals, and library monitors support younger students to meet the challenge.
Mrs McMahon said proficient reading ability was important to students thriving in the outside world.
"As teachers, we have witnessed how reading greatly improves children's vocabulary, imagination, knowledge and understanding. The greatest benefit we see, however, is our students' pure enjoyment from the experience of reading quality literature," Mrs McMahon said.
"Being my first year at Kurmond PS, I have been overwhelmed with the students' enthusiasm for completing the Premier's Reading Challenge.
"Students in the upper grades were exceptional role models to the younger students. Many assisted younger students with their reading."
Kurmond will host a Book Fair in September, for the first time in three years. Parents, carers, grandparents and friends will be invited to have some fun with a book character parade and picnic for the school community.
