Hawkesbury Gazette
Photos

Kurmond Public School reaches milestone with 100 per cent completion rate in Premier's Reading Challenge

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kurmond Public School is truly a school full of bookworms, after every single pupil completed the Premier's Reading Challenge 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.