A $2.67 million, multi-faceted upgrade, which includes a new all-weather pavilion that can be used for events and as emergency shelter for people and their animals during bushfires, is nearing completion at Hawkesbury Showground.
The upgrades were funded by the NSW Government and include a new multi-purpose trade and exhibition pavilion, refurbishment of the horse stables, safety fencing for two competition arenas, and new fencing for the equestrian competition and exercise arena.
There has also been an upgrade of the main arena's ground announcer boxes, refurbishment of an amenities block, resurfacing of the main internal roadway, installation of seating in the canine training and competition arena, upgrades to electrical distribution boards and lighting, and replacement of gutters and drainage on the administration building.
The showground, in Clarendon, hosts the annual Hawkesbury Show which has been operating since the late 1800s. The showground attracts over 250,000 visitors a year and the annual show attracts 60,000.
The new pavilion, called the Hawkesbury Pavilion, was completed before the 2022 Hawkesbury Show in May and thousands of people walked through it to see the alpacas, sheep and goats.
Hawkesbury District Agricultural Association (HDAA) president Lynette Hudson said the new Hawkesbury Pavilion was well-patronised with shows, including the Golden Retriever Nationals this month.
"The dog people love the new pavilion. There's so much room, nobody is on top of each other, they're warm and dry and happy, there's a canteen, toilets, coffee, everything they need," Ms Hudson told the Gazette.
"We're trying to cater for all community needs."
Ms Hudson said a small number of cosmetic elements of the showground upgrade were still to take place, including new plants.
She said the HDAA was gearing-up for the 2023 Hawkesbury Show, which would have new categories and some fine-tuned exhibitions.
Hawkesbury Showground Administration and Business Manager Andrea Roth said the new pavilion and other improvements "are easily accessed by train enhancing the ground's appeal as an affordable Western Sydney venue for commercial events and exhibitions and setting it up for future growth".
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the showground upgrades would cater for "everything from livestock, horse and market events to car shows, trade exhibitions, citizenship ceremonies and also shelter for people and their animals impacted by natural disasters like bushfires".
"Showgrounds are multi-purpose hubs used to host everything from community markets and agricultural shows to relief centres during emergencies, so it's great to see Hawkesbury Showground keeping Sydney's rural roots alive in our global city," Mr Anderson said.
