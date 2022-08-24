Christine Paine, a Windsor resident for 44 years and spokesperson for Hawkesbury Community Alliance, said: "Mr Minns and his team have been consistently open to dialogue with residents of the Hawkesbury over recent weeks. Hawkesbury Community Alliance was grateful he took time from his busy schedule to witness the devastation from the 2021/22 floods and hear first-hand what residents need from the NSW Government to recover and prepare for future flood events."