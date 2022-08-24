The Hawkesbury Community Alliance's campaign urging the NSW Government to lower the level of Warragamba Dam ahead of the next flood has attracted the attention of the NSW leader of the opposition.
The community action group hosted NSW Labour Leader Chris Minns yesterday (Wednesday, August 24) as he visited the Hawkesbury to tour the flood-affected region.
Mr Minns spoke with flood-affected residents about their calls to urgently lower the full supply level (FSL) of Warragamba Dam by 12 metres ahead of the upcoming flood season, as well as ways of replacing the lost capacity in Sydney's drinking water supply.
Mr Minns said he would consider "all options" for flood mitigation, "because the reality is, we can expect more flooding emergencies in NSW before the end of the year".
His party has promised $225 million for a Western Sydney Floods Resilience Plan to upgrade critical evacuation roads and bridge and build levees, if they win the next state election.
Mr Minns said his "concerns" with the State Government's plan to raise the Warragamba Dam wall included that work is potentially a decade away from being completed.
"We need to be looking at common sense ways of lowering the maximum capacity of Warragamba Dam to reduce the immediate risk of flooding while ensuring ways of replacing the lost capacity in Sydney's drinking water supply," Mr Minns told the Gazette.
La Nina and Indian Ocean Dipole climate events are expected to coincide in the coming weeks, heightening the risk of flooding in the Hawkesbury.
Christine Paine, a Windsor resident for 44 years and spokesperson for Hawkesbury Community Alliance, said: "Mr Minns and his team have been consistently open to dialogue with residents of the Hawkesbury over recent weeks. Hawkesbury Community Alliance was grateful he took time from his busy schedule to witness the devastation from the 2021/22 floods and hear first-hand what residents need from the NSW Government to recover and prepare for future flood events."
Hawkesbury Community Alliance hosted a forum on Saturday which was attended by 300 Hawkesbury locals frightened for the future of their homes and livelihoods due to the heightening flood risk in the area.
Flood devastation and stress in the Hawkesbury has been increasing these past two years with floods occurring in March 2021, March 2022, and July 2022.
The worst, in July this year, reached 13.93 metres at Windsor, washing away large areas of the riverbank and inundating many homes.
During the forum held at Hawkesbury Race Club, University of NSW's Professor Stuart Khan, a leading expert in water management, spoke on the aspects of lowering Warragamba Dam's FSL and using it as a flood mitigation dam.
He said lowering the FSL by 12 metres could have a flood peak reduction of up to 2.6 metres at Windsor.
However, any reduction in reliance on Warragamba Dam "must be accompanied by the introduction of new rainfall-independent water sources, such as new seawater desalination or water recycling", Dr Khan said.
