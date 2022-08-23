UPDATED: Avoid travel to Blue Mountains as black ice closes roads

UPDATE 12.30PM: Bells Line of Road has reopened between Bell and Lithgow. Motorists should continue to exercise caution and drive to the conditions.
UPDATE 10.26AM: The Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions in the Blue Mountains. Bells Line of Road remains closed between Bell and Lithgow.
Advertisement
EARLIER: Transport for NSW has advised motorists to avoid travel in the Blue Mountains this morning, Wednesday, August 24, due to black ice on the roads, after the region had a dumping of snow overnight.
The Great Western Highway is closed between Katoomba and Mount Victoria while Bells Line of Road is also closed between Bell and Lithgow.
Due to the weather conditions there is no forecast of when these roads will reopen.
Additionally, trains on the Blue Mountains Line are running late due to heavy snow and ice on the tracks. Passengers are advised to delay their trips.
For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.