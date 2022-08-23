Hawkesbury Gazette

UPDATED: Avoid travel to Blue Mountains as black ice closes roads

Updated August 24 2022 - 2:49am, first published August 23 2022 - 10:15pm
Bells Line of Road is closed between Bell and Lithgow. Picture: Geoff Jones

UPDATE 12.30PM: Bells Line of Road has reopened between Bell and Lithgow. Motorists should continue to exercise caution and drive to the conditions.

