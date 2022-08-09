It's such a great night and it's also really good to get your clients involved with voting
It was fourth time lucky for Windsor hair salon Mousse & Co when they were named Business of the Year at last week's Hawkesbury Local Business Awards.
Owner Monique Calcagno said she and her team were "extremely humbled" to be recognised.
"I was surprised," Ms Calcagno said. "I was not expecting to win as there are so many amazing businesses that also support our community.
"Our goal as a brand is to create, inspire and support and it's a wonderful feeling to be recognised."
In what was their fourth year as a finalist Ms Calcagno said she felt it was important to show to her team that hard work pays off.
"Each team member works so hard and their passion and drive to not only be the best at their craft, but also give endlessly to our community, is outstanding," she said.
"This win is a great way to show them just how fabulous they are." Ms Calcagno said her staff offer the highest level of customer service.
"In all aspects across the salon we apply attention to detail which definitely sets us apart," she said. "Our extensive training schedule throughout the year is one not many can compete with as we believe that education is key across all aspects."
The salon also supports a number of local businesses and foundations, including Pink Finss, Breast Cancer Institute Australia, Nepean Womens Police League and Windsor Wolves, along with local school events and many more. "We also use all things local for any gifts and extra things we need. If we can support a small Hawkesbury business then we will," Ms Calcagno said.
The talented professional said she would encourage anyone thinking about taking part in the Local Business Awards to give it a go.
"It's such a great night and it's also really good to get your clients involved with voting and getting behind your brand in the lead-up to the event," she said.
"And the recognition is always really great for your team."
Ms Calcagno said she would like to thank the sponsors of the business awards as well as the local community for their support.
"I would also like to give a massive thank you to the Mousse and Co team," she said. "My staff are fantastic and I'm so proud of them."
It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches
This year's Hawkesbury Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage last Wednesday.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The Hawkesbury Gazette capture all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies. "The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
Mr Loe said the awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors Hawkesbury City Council and NOVA Employment and support sponsors Richmond Marketplace, Hawkesbury City Chamber of Commerce and White Key Marketing.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community's success and the businesses that are thriving there," he said.
Mr Loe also thanked Windsor Function Centre for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Businesses can register for the 2023 Local Business Awards at www.thebusinessawards.com.au
Karen Lebsanft was "jumping around the room" when she was named Business Person of the Year at last week's Hawkesbury Local Business Awards.
A pre-planned trip kept the CEO and co-founder of The Kurrajong Kitchen Group away from the presentation night - but that doesn't mean she didn't celebrate.
"I was so surprised to win as I know the talent in the Hawkesbury is amazing," she said.
"I was receiving the coverage via live Facebook and I was jumping around my room when my name was announced."
Ms Lebsanft said community recognition such as the awards was vital for local businesses both large and small. "Acknowledging and recognising our local business leaders is also very important," she said.
"There are some amazing businesses and impressive leaders across our community and they definitely should be rewarded.
"The advice I often give to people - especially the next generation of business leaders - is to believe in yourself and your dreams.
"Never give up and use whatever challenges and setbacks you get along the way as motivation and a lesson in how to get better.
"Put in place a plan and empower yourself with a committed team.
"Allow the team to challenge you and your vision in the pursuit of growth and sustainability. Communication is key. Never give up." Proudly Australian made and owned, Kurrajong Kitchen has enjoyed remarkable success for almost 30 years, Ms Lebsanft said.
Committed to remaining as an Australian manufacturer, Kurrajong Kitchen supports Australian wheat farmers and uses ingredients sourced from Australia.
"From an initial team of two people in 1993, today Kurrajong Kitchen has more than 35 staff," Ms Lebsanft said.
"Starting out producing 1200 bite size pieces of lavosh per week, the production line today generates more than 1.2 million pieces a day and Kurrajong Kitchen Lavosh is stocked in all major supermarket shelves across Australia, served on chefs' tables and enjoyed across the skyways."