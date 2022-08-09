Win a 'wonderful surprise' Advertising Feature

FINE STYLE: The talented team at Mousse & Co celebrate their Business of the Year win at the presentation night.

It was fourth time lucky for Windsor hair salon Mousse & Co when they were named Business of the Year at last week's Hawkesbury Local Business Awards.

Owner Monique Calcagno said she and her team were "extremely humbled" to be recognised.

"I was surprised," Ms Calcagno said. "I was not expecting to win as there are so many amazing businesses that also support our community.

"Our goal as a brand is to create, inspire and support and it's a wonderful feeling to be recognised."

In what was their fourth year as a finalist Ms Calcagno said she felt it was important to show to her team that hard work pays off.

"Each team member works so hard and their passion and drive to not only be the best at their craft, but also give endlessly to our community, is outstanding," she said.

"This win is a great way to show them just how fabulous they are." Ms Calcagno said her staff offer the highest level of customer service.

"In all aspects across the salon we apply attention to detail which definitely sets us apart," she said. "Our extensive training schedule throughout the year is one not many can compete with as we believe that education is key across all aspects."

The salon also supports a number of local businesses and foundations, including Pink Finss, Breast Cancer Institute Australia, Nepean Womens Police League and Windsor Wolves, along with local school events and many more. "We also use all things local for any gifts and extra things we need. If we can support a small Hawkesbury business then we will," Ms Calcagno said.

The talented professional said she would encourage anyone thinking about taking part in the Local Business Awards to give it a go.

"It's such a great night and it's also really good to get your clients involved with voting and getting behind your brand in the lead-up to the event," she said.

"And the recognition is always really great for your team."

Ms Calcagno said she would like to thank the sponsors of the business awards as well as the local community for their support.