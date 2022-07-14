Applications open for Hawkesbury City Council Scholarship at WSU

be Australian citizens or permanent residents,



enrolled full-time in any degree on the Hawkesbury Campus,



have resided in the Hawkesbury Local Government Area (LGA) for at least one year prior to commencement of study at the University,



have completed their HSC within two years of commencement of study,



be under 20-years-old at the time of their application for the scholarship,



have attended a local high school in the Hawkesbury LGA or a selective high school outside of the area

