Applications open for Hawkesbury City Council Scholarship at WSU

Applications for the Hawkesbury City Council Scholarship at Western Sydney University's (WSU) Hawkesbury Campus are now open until August 14.
Two eligible students will receive $5,000 per year for the duration of their undergraduate degree from 2022 through to 2024.
Advertisement
The scholarship seeks to encourage local young people to pursue further studies at their local university.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must:
Successful applicants will be selected based on their written application, academic potential, their ability to meet the criteria and performance in an interview before a selection panel.
Applications for this scholarship are open until Sunday, August 14.
Visit - tinyurl.com/3aaahrb3 - to apply now or visit - tinyurl.com/mwzawfuy - for more information.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.