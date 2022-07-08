Flood support this weekend for impacted livestock owners

Support will continue all weekend for flood impacted livestock owners requiring emergency animal welfare assistance.
Producers impacted by recent flooding are being urged to contact the Agriculture and Animal Services Hotline on 1800 814 647.
The Department of Primary Industries and Local Land Services are working together as the Agriculture and Animal Services Functional Area (AASFA) to support landholders affected by the floods.
They can assist with:
Local Command Centre Incident Controller, Ken Garner is asking producers not to delay their requests for assistance.
"More than 120 producers from across the Hunter and Greater Sydney regions have already called us this week, seeking feed for stranded livestock or veterinary inspections of impacted animals, and our team is here to help," Mr Garner said.
"The AASFA hotline is open 9 am - 5 pm this weekend. If you call outside of these times, please leave a message so our teams can respond as soon as possible."
A number of emergency Animal Safe Places remain open for livestock unable to return to inundated farms or properties.
These include:
"It has been good to see so many proactive livestock owners taking steps to evacuate their stock early and making provisions to see them cared for either on agistment or in one of the evacuation facilities," Mr Garner said.
"These centres will remain open for evacuated animals until it is safe for them to return or alternate agistment has been found."
More information on managing livestock health and recovering from flood is also available via: https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/help-and-advice/emergency-and-biosecurity/floods/flood-recovery-resources
