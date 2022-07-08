Hawkesbury Gazette

Flood support this weekend for impacted livestock owners

Updated July 8 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:24am
Horses find emergency shelter at Castle Hill Showground. Picture: Supplied

Support will continue all weekend for flood impacted livestock owners requiring emergency animal welfare assistance.

Local News

