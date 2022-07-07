"I've had enough," said Christy Hardy, a South Windsor resident whose home was inundated with flood water over the weekend for the second time this year - and it's only July.
Ms Hardy, who lives with her husband, mother and three kids, has owned her home for 20 years but never realised the flooding could get this bad.
"The last time was the first time the water had got into the house. One or two floods before that, it came in the street and up the driveway but not into the house," Ms Hardy said.
When her husband tried to get flood insurance last year, some insurers didn't even offer coverage for South Windsor. The cheapest quote he managed to find - after calling around for hours - was $35,000 per year.
"Insurance is something that needs to be looked at," Ms Hardy said.
"Last time for us, being the first time it had flooded in 19 years, we could deal with it, but the second time, you say 'okay, this is ridiculous'.
Maybe it will happen again in three months, maybe three years, maybe 30 years.- Christy Hardy, South Windsor
"Now it's in our minds that this can happen at any time. Maybe it will happen again in three months, maybe three years, maybe 30 years."
The family had only just spent around $10,000 beginning clean-up from the last flood which touched their home in March, including internal doors and floorings.
"We've known all along it was flood prone, but when you've lived there that long, you don't expect it to happen," she said.
In March, they weren't prepared for the flood to reach the level it did - 13.7 metres at Windsor - and lost some of their belongings. This time, they were better prepared, but they decided to stay in the house without power rather than evacuate, because Ms Hardy's mother has dementia and it's difficult to stay with friends or family when you're a family of six.
"We were without power for two nights. It was cold, but we had a lot of blankets and played board games. We lost all the food in our fridge and freezer but we had other food here to get us by, but it wasn't fun," she said.
At one point, the water rose so high - 13.93 metres at Windsor - that there cars - which were parked up the road on higher ground - needed to be moved higher still. They were trapped in the house, so they threw their keys to a neighbour waiting in a tinny downstairs who rowed up the street and moved their cars for them.
Ms Hardy said she wants to sell-up and move, but she feels "trapped".
"Who's going to buy a house knowing it's been flooded twice in three or four months and it could happen again? I don't think anyone would buy it, and if they did, you'd have to lower the price to sell it," Ms Hardy said.
"We're kind of stuck here. I feel like we bought here, and we're stuck here, like we've been trapped."
