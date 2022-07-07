Hawkesbury Gazette

'I feel trapped': Flooded South Windsor homeowner has had enough

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:03am, first published July 7 2022 - 11:26pm
"I've had enough," said Christy Hardy, a South Windsor resident whose home was inundated with flood water over the weekend for the second time this year - and it's only July.

Journalist, ACM

