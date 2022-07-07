Sisters Jess and Jade Schellnack didn't know Vineyard was likely to flood when they opened their Flower Sisters florist business there in 2020.
"It was an overnight wave of water," said Jess. "It came from the front and back of the shop, which was like a lake. The majority of our stock was damaged and all our appliances ruined."
Water entered the shop up to around knee-height over the weekend, in what is the worst flood the Hawkesbury has seen since 1978, reaching 13.93 metres at Windsor.
Flood water covered the florist's floor and knocked over buckets of flowers, as well as damaging the power circuitry for the store.
This is the third time the Hawkesbury has flooded since Flower Sisters opened, but the first time that flood water has risen high enough to enter the Windsor Road premises.
In March, the flood - which reached 13.7 metres at Windsor - affected the back of the shop and the grounds, which the sisters repaired. This time, they're faced with internal and stock damage as well.
Jess said if it happens again, they'll be forced to pack up and leave.
The flood fatigue the sisters are experiencing is wide-spread.
"It occurs so many times you're becoming numb to it. But you have to keep going," Jess said.
"If this does occur again, this is the last breaking point I'd say. It will push us further away from here, to a drier area, further up. We don't want to leave this community but it could potentially push you out of it."
She said other locals she spoke to were asking why water wasn't released from Warragamba Dam earlier.
"The majority of people are saying why isn't the dam being released prior to torrential rain? Why isn't it happening when they know torrential rain is coming?" she said.
According to Jess, the community is doing what it does best - helping each other - but there's only so much they can take.
She said her sister suffered anxiety thinking about the business flooding again, because "this is our lives".
"When we opened the shop, we never heard of flooding here. We were totally taken aback. We'd heard of it going up to the bridge in Windsor but nothing this extreme," she said.
"We've already put so much work into the shop, it would be so hard to walk away.
"But it's mentally draining to see this happen."
The sisters moved from the Central Coast and re-skilled to become florists after losing their jobs in the COVID-19 downturn.
"We don't want this flood to take our business away from us. We are planning to stay at this point in time and clean it up," Jess said.
"But if this occurred again I would be surprised if we stayed there."
