Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment available for Hawkesbury residents, businesses affected by flood

Updated July 6 2022 - 1:36am, first published July 5 2022 - 11:29pm
A flooded North Richmond Bridge over the weekend.

Disaster funding will be made available from tomorrow (Thursday, July 6) for Hawkesbury and 22 other LGAs following severe storms and flooding across NSW.

