Interaction Disability Services concierge-style apartments have been created to suit those who want to live independently, with the comfort of on-site 24/7 care available.

Finding the right supported accommodation for yourself or your loved one can be a daunting and emotional experience.

Being confident that you can trust a service provider to deliver the best support possible is of the utmost importance.

Whether it is in your own home, a rental or in an organisation's provided accommodation, there are many issues to consider.

The level of support required, whether a shared or individual setting is more appropriate, and opportunities for capacity building to lead a more independent life can all be contributing factors in your decision.

Interaction Disability Services has been providing supported accommodation to people with intellectual disability for more than 40 years.

Their accommodation options provide different levels of support to suit your individual needs.

They can help find you a place to live or match you with housemates in one of their supported accommodations. Their goal is to make sure you receive the right kind of support, where and when you need it.

Due to the exceptional standard of Interaction's supported accommodation facilities, demand for their programs is always high, particularly at their independent living concierge-style apartments.

They currently have an apartment available but say the vacancy won't last long.

This type of accommodation support has been created to suit those who want to live independently but can also benefit from having the additional reassurances that on-site care is available 24 hours a day at the push of their emergency button.

These brand-new custom-built apartments have been specifically designed with features such as accessible bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms; a range of smart technology; automated kitchen benchtops and customisable bathrooms.



They also offer fully accessible communal outdoor spaces and are built with the structural allowances that are needed to install ceiling hoists.

A team of support staff are available around the clock in the nearby concierge apartment, ready to support any of your needs so you can enjoy the independence of living in your own apartment.

Specialist Disability Accommodation funding is required for this level of accommodation.



If you don't already have this included in your NDIS Plan, the Interaction Disability Services can help you work out if you are eligible and provide support to apply.