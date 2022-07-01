Hawkesbury Gazette

The Legacy of convict turned wealthy settler, Andrew Thompson, honoured

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:17am, first published July 1 2022 - 6:45am
The legacy of convict turned wealthy settler, Andrew Thompson, has been marked in Windsor, with the laying of flowers on his 212-year-old grave.

Local News

