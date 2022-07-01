The legacy of convict turned wealthy settler, Andrew Thompson, has been marked in Windsor, with the laying of flowers on his 212-year-old grave.
Following a talk on Thompson's life at Hawkesbury Central Library, Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, author Annegret Hall and local history enthusiasts joined together at the St Matthews' grave site on June 29 to lay flowers.
Ms Hall's second book, Andrew Thompson - From Boy Convict to Wealthiest Settler in Colonial Australia, was launched at Hawkesbury Regional Museum last month.
Ms Templeman said the visit to Andrew Thompson's grave was a way to highlight the legacy that he has left.
"His story is the classic example of an Aussie 'fair go' - the convict who rose from hardship to redemption; from a prisoner transported to Australia, to the first ex-convict Justice of the Peace and Magistrate," she said.
"It's notable that Thompson's last major feat was to save the lives of dozens of people during the 1809 floods in the Hawkesbury.
"He died in 1810, at the age of 37, after a respiratory illness blamed on the three days he spent in the floodwaters."
Ms Templeman said that Thompson's legacy doesn't just belong to the Hawkesbury, where Windsor's historic Thompson Square bears his name, but to the entire nation.
"Annegret has described him as 'one of the most remarkable men in NSW'," she said.
"His gravestone carries an inscription from Governor Lachlan Macquarie stating that the way he lived his life in Australia 'restored him to that rank in society which he had lost'.
"The short ceremony held at his grave acknowledges his journey, while this new book, based on original historical sources, brings his story back to life and highlights the pivotal role the Hawkesbury plays in Australia's colonial history."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
