BOM issues Flood Watch for Hawkesbury, Colo and Macdonald Rivers

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a Flood Watch for minor to possible major flooding in the Hawkesbury, Colo and Macdonald Rivers from Saturday onwards.
"Heavy rainfall is forecast to develop through central parts of the NSW coast from the Illawarra to southern parts of the Mid North Coast during Saturday. The heavy rain may cause minor to moderate flooding and is expected to intensify further in the new week with major flooding possible," the BOM website states.
"Whilst heavy rainfall is expected for several days from Saturday through to Tuesday it is difficult to predict with precision the timing and location of the heaviest rainfall and flood impacts, as the trough system expected to produce the heavy rainfall has not yet formed.
"Water storages are near capacity.
"The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from later Saturday. Flood Classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service."
The local catchments listed on the BOM website are:
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit stated on its Facebook page that Macdonald River could expect local flooding per recent events.
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit advised residents to "get ready". They stated the following:
Residents in areas previously isolated should take the opportunity NOW to ensure you have ample supplies in case of isolation. This includes:
What you need to do:
For assistance:
For more information:
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit stated that sand and empty sand bags will be available from the Hawkesbury Council depot, Old Sackville Road, Wilberforce, from tomorrow (Friday). Bring your own shovel.
