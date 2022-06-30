Hawkesbury Gazette

BOM issues Flood Watch for Hawkesbury, Colo and Macdonald Rivers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding of the Hawkesbury River at Windsor, photographed in March this year. Picture: Sarah Falson

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a Flood Watch for minor to possible major flooding in the Hawkesbury, Colo and Macdonald Rivers from Saturday onwards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.