Sod turning marks the start of new enterprise park construction

The beginning of construction for the new South Windsor Enterprise Park has been marked with a sod turning ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
Australian broad base property development company, WST Property Group, will begin the constructing its class-leading industrial development.
Advertisement
Located on 54 Fairey Road, South Windsor, the complex will be completed and powered up in the first quarter of 2023.
The industrial complex will comprise of 25 units, ranging from approximately 174 sqm to 250 sqm, purpose built to offer adaptability and flexibility, with class-leading infrastructure to facilitate all business needs.
All units will offer natural lighting and will be equipped with three-phase power and data.
Each unit is set to have at least four parking spaces, with two of the spaces located directly in front of the unit.
They will boast a seven meter high clearance, roller shutter access to the warehouse, and a dedicated entrance with wide truck access for large deliveries.
Marking the start of construction at the sod turning ceremony, WST Property Group's Managing Director, Krenalin Moodley, said they could not be more excited about the project.
"This site is the perfect embodiment of our growth as a broad base property development company," he said.
"The South Windsor Enterprise Park master plan encourages a range of business use through its flexible zoning, and offers a vibrant work, service, entertainment and retail environment for all business types.
"It's a project we are very proud of, and I look forward to continuing our enviable track record and creating more projects that make a positive contribution to the community."
Prime Build's Managing Director, Dean Willemsen, said the project is a perfect fit for the company's portfolio.
"As a Western-Sydney based construction company, being engaged as the principal contractor on the newest industrial project in South Windsor is very exciting for us," he said.
"Our team worked hard to value manage the project, and now we are really looking forward to consolidating our vast construction experience, and project team's expertise, to deliver this significant project for WST Property Group, as well as local businesses and the community."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.