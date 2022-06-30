Hawkesbury Gazette

Sod turning marks the start of new enterprise park construction

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:58am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beginning of construction for the new South Windsor Enterprise Park has been marked with a sod turning ceremony on Thursday, June 23.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.