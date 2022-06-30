Nominate a mate for Australia Day honours

It's time to celebrate and congratulate the many individuals, community groups and community organisations that give so much to the Hawkesbury, with nominations for the 2023 Hawkesbury Australia Day Awards now open.
These awards can provide recognition for the inspiring people that go above and beyond in the local community.
Nominate today at tinyurl.com/3j34k2nw. Nominations close 5pm on Friday, October 14.
Nominations can be made in one or more of these categories:
The winners will be announced on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at a special awards presentation, where nominees, nominators and their guests, will be invited to attend council's Australia Day Award Ceremony.
Visit tinyurl.com/3j34k2nw for more information or to nominate someone.
Unsuccessful nominations may also be resubmitted in subsequent years.
All nominees must be residents of the Hawkesbury or non-residents who have significantly contributed to the Hawkesbury community.
Visit Hawkesbury Events Facebook and council's website - hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au - for updates.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
