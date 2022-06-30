Hawkesbury Gazette

Nominate a mate for Australia Day honours

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 30 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: The 2022 Citizen of the Year award winner, Diane Williams, for commitment to Girl Guides. Picture: Supplied.

It's time to celebrate and congratulate the many individuals, community groups and community organisations that give so much to the Hawkesbury, with nominations for the 2023 Hawkesbury Australia Day Awards now open.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.