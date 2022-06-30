Hawkesbury Gazette

'Particularly concerning': Calls for Hawkesbury residents to get free flu shots

Updated June 30 2022 - 4:14am, first published 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Particularly concerning': Calls for Hawkesbury residents to get free flu shots

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot which has been extended for NSW residents until July 17 amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.