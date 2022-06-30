'Particularly concerning': Calls for Hawkesbury residents to get free flu shots

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has urged families to use the school holidays to book in for a free flu shot which has been extended for NSW residents until July 17 amid concerns vaccination rates are still not where they should be.
Data provided by the Australian Immunisation Register as of June 26 shows only one in four children aged under five has had a flu shot, while the figures drops to 18 per cent for kids aged five to 15.
The latest data also reveals that the Hawkesbury local government area ranks in the bottom 30 for influenza vaccination rates across the 128 LGAs in NSW.
Only 28 LGAS have worse influenza vaccination rates than Hawkesbury (31.6 per cent).
Hawkesbury also ranked in the bottom half of Greater Sydney LGAs, with Bayside, Blacktown, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Liverpool, Penrith, Randwick, Strathfield, Sydney, Waverley and Wollondilly all ranking worst.
The figures drop for children which is problematic with children under the age of 10 at most risk of contracting the flu this year, according to the latest health department influenza report.
In Hawkesbury, the uptake of flu shots is 22.1 per cent for ages six-months to five-years, while it's even lower (17.1 per cent) for kids aged five to 15.
The uptake is higher (20 per cent) for ages 15-years to 50 and is 39.9 per cent for adults aged 50 to 65.
The uptake of the influenza vaccine in Hawkesbury is greatest in the over-65 age group at 67.1 per cent.
"These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydney's two children's hospitals with flu than with COVID," Mr Hazzard said.
"It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today."
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the low uptake in Sydney's west and south-west is a concern and urged more people to come forward for their influenza vaccination to prevent unnecessary hospitalisations.
"More than 1000 people presented to our EDs with flu-like illness last week and almost 165 were so unwell they were admitted, including very young children," Dr Chant said.
"Please take advantage of the offer of the free vaccination to protect yourself against the flu this winter. There is plenty of supply and appointments available at GPs and pharmacies."
