Glossodia resident Jessica Woodrow is celebrating after her star cat, 'Fat Girl', was named best of breed at the Australian National Cats (ANCATS) 25th anniversary cat show at North Richmond Panthers on Sunday, June 26.
Ms Woodrow, from Glossodia, bred Fat Girl herself. The winning feline, whose pedigree name is Kirei She's a Superstar, is a blue bi-colour ragdoll and is currently 10 months old.
Advertisement
Fat Girl is Ms Woodrow's pride and joy, having won supreme cat exhibit at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
At North Richmond, Fat Girl won best of breed out of 17 ragdolls at the show, then went on to win first top five against all other Group 1 cats, and was placed second in top 10.
Fat Girl will keep attending shows around NSW and ACT this year. Ms Woodrow is chasing cat of the year points, hoping Fat Girl will amass enough points to be named Cat of the Year or Ragdoll of the Year.
Ms Woodrow said the ragdoll breed is a "good family breed", suitable for apartments or big houses, and "low maintenance".
The breed is well-known for the ragdoll "flop or stance", where they flop and allow you to hold and cuddle them. "As long as they get attention they're happy," Ms Woodrow said.
Ms Woodrow attends cat shows regularly, and has made many friends through her passion.
"The community is great. The best thing about my weekends is going to cat shows. Three out of four weekends a month are taken up by cat shows, but it's the best," she said.
"The venues are great, you can have coffee, lunch, and catch up with your friends and other like-minded people."
Ms Woodrow, 25, is a mum of three and is studying full-time in a bachelor of laws and a bachelor of criminal justice.
She has been showing and breeding cats for six years, ever since she was 18.
Ms Woodrow said the ANCATS show at North Richmond Panthers on the weekend was the biggest she had attended at the venue, and she hoped Hawkesbury cat shows would continue to grow as more locals became interested in showing their cats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.