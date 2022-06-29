Hawkesbury Gazette
'Fat Girl' on winning streak, best of breed at Australian National Cats show

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:02am, first published 3:30am
Glossodia resident Jessica Woodrow is celebrating after her star cat, 'Fat Girl', was named best of breed at the Australian National Cats (ANCATS) 25th anniversary cat show at North Richmond Panthers on Sunday, June 26.

