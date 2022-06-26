Guided tour of Hawkesbury's historic cemeteries planned

Hawkesbury Library Service will host a fascinating driving and walking tour exploring a batch of the city's historic cemeteries on Thursday, July 14.
Running from 10am to noon, the event will take in some of Hawkesbury's lesser-known cemeteries, including stops at McGraths Hill and Pitt Town.
The Methodist Cemetery at McGraths Hill was established in the 1850s, with over 80 headstones, including many of Windsor's business owners.
The Old Pitt Town Cemetery is much older and larger and serves as the resting place for many pioneer families. Here the tour will stop at the gravesites of Ann Smallwood and Granny Greenfield.
Ann Smallwood was the daughter of shipbuilder John Grono and died in 1838, while Granny Greenfield was a local midwife who brought many Pitt Town residents into the world in the early 1900s.
Noteable headstones at McGraths Hill are Reverend Peter Turner and his wife Mary, who were missionaries in Tonga and Samoa in the mid-nineteenth century.
Several members of the Chandler family also have headstones at McGraths Hill, including the local undertaker James Chandler, who died in 1919 and was also mayor of Windsor Council in three occasions.
The tour will be repeated on Saturday, July 23, from 9am to 11am.
Cost is $10 per person and bookings are essential via hawkesburylibrary.eventbrite.com.
Instructions and directions are provided at the time of booking.
