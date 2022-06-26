Hawkesbury Gazette

Guided tour of Hawkesbury's historic cemeteries planned

Updated June 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published June 26 2022 - 9:30pm
A headstone at Pitt Town Cemetery.

Hawkesbury Library Service will host a fascinating driving and walking tour exploring a batch of the city's historic cemeteries on Thursday, July 14.

