Hawkesbury Gazette

Westlink M7 Marathon returns after two on the shelf

Updated June 24 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:32am
It's back: The Westlink M7 Blacktown Running Festival will return on Sunday, July 31.

Hawkesbury runners starved of competition over the past couple of pandemic-interrupted years will soon have their chance to get back on the track with the running of the Westlink M7 Blacktown Running Festival.

