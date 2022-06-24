Westlink M7 Marathon returns after two on the shelf

Hawkesbury runners starved of competition over the past couple of pandemic-interrupted years will soon have their chance to get back on the track with the running of the Westlink M7 Blacktown Running Festival.
To be held on Sunday, July 31, and starting at Blacktown International Sports Park, there will be events for runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities, including the marathon, half-marathon, 5km and 10km fun runs and 2km kids' marathon.
Blacktown Mayor Tony Bleasdale said he was delighted to see the event return after a two-year hiatus.
"This year's festival will be extra special as it will be the first time it has been able to take place since 2019," Councillor Bleasdale said. "The running festival caters for everyone - from professional athletes, to adults and kids who just want to have a crack and see what they can achieve.
"We all know how tough it has been these past few years being cooped up inside, so I encourage everyone who can, to come together for this fun day out. It's not about winning, but simply trying your best and having a go."
This year will mark the 15th running of the event, which is a partnership between Blacktown Council and the Westlink M7.
The event is traffic-free, with the circuit winding through the AFL-Cricket precinct and the Westlink M7 shared pathway in Rooty Hill.
The marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km events are certified by the IAAF/AIMS to ensure accuracy of the course.
Prize money is offered for the top three placegetters in all events, excluding the kids marathon, where vouchers will be awarded to the first placegetter in each age category: 3-5 years, 5-7 years, 8-12 years and 13-15 years.
All finishers will receive a medallion, gift and certificate, with discount vouchers also available from various supporters and sponsors.
Online registrations are now open and will close at 5pm on July 30. Registrations will be open on the day from 6am at the late registrations tent.
To register and for more information visit tinyurl.com/55y6j2dj.
