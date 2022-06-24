Exercise to test RAAF Richmond emergency response

A full-scale emergency exercise will be conducted at RAAF Base Richmond next week, in a vital test of Air Force emergency services.
Air Force reassures the local community that this is a training activity and there is no threat or danger to our people or aircraft.
On Wednesday, June 29 between 9am and 2pm, a simulated scenario of a returning C-130J Hercules aircraft experiencing catastrophic engine failure and landing while on fire will form the exercise backdrop for a multi-agency response.
Airbase services will provide immediate response supported by NSW emergency services.
Air Force regularly conducts situational emergency training to continue to develop the skills of our highly trained personnel.
