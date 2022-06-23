Council says thank you to emergency services and community organisations

The Hawkesbury has been through a lot of hardships over the last three years, with the 2019/2020 bushfires, the floods of 2021 and 2022, and the pandemic, all coming with their own challenges and devastation.
Hawkesbury City Council wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the emergency services and community organisations that have helped the Hawkesbury through it all.
A Thank You civic reception was held on Wednesday evening, June 22, to honour all of these men and women.
There were 110 guests in attendance at the event, which included NSW State Emergency Service (SES), Hawkesbury SES, NSW Rural Fire Service Hawkesbury, Fire and Rescue NSW, Richmond RAAF Base, Hawkesbury Police Local Area Command, and key community organisations, that assisted during the floods and bushfires.
Hawkesbury councillors attended, Deputy Mayor, Barry Calvert, presented the thank you plaques, and Erin Wilkins, a Darug woman, performed the Welcome to Country.
Cr Calvert acknowledged the incredible and sustained effort from emergency services and community organisations to help the Hawkesbury community.
"We had the Gospers Mountain Fire, during one of the worst fire seasons ever seen in the Hawkesbury and NSW, and it was devastating," he said. "Then the flood and more floods, and all during a pandemic.
"Thank you to all of our emergency services, volunteers and community organisations who assisted us, and you continue to assist us - thank you for always stepping up.
"Your work is exceptional and we need you. Saying thank you is really important to us. Tonight is just a small way that we can show you our gratitude."
Council thanked:
To see the video that showed some images of emergency services helping the Hawkesbury community, visit the Hawkesbury City Council YouTube channel.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
