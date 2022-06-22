Drewy's Footy Fever: Panthers versus the rest

It's Representative Round which means no Club Football this weekend.
Instead, we will have a feast of International Games to coincide with the Men's and Women's State of Origin fixtures.
NSW have made significant changes after a 6-point loss in Game One.
Sure, make a change here or there, but Coach Fittler has reacted heavily and will manage a team that will now have a massive Penrith influence.
A good decision was hooker, Api Koroisau, moving into the starting team.
As I said in last week's column, Koroisau is a better option for Nathan Cleary than Damien Cook.
He will provide his Club halfback with confidence and much needed time to control the game.
Former Panther, Matt Burton, also joins the line-up and will provide kicking and creativity support.
Queensland have only made two forced changes due to injuries.
Unlike NSW, when the Maroons lose, they stick with their players into the next game.
That long term policy means their team culture is significantly stronger.
If the coach and selectors have faith, their players will return it.
The Maroons play for their coach, their jersey and their history.
NSW are forced to play for their positions.
The Blues will really need to man-up to level the series in Perth.
The Panther influence continues with Viliame Kikau named as Fiji's Vice Captain in their match against Papua New Guinea at Campbelltown.
Four Panthers have also been selected for Samoa in their international against Cook Islands in Cairns.
It is an important test for young stars Izack Tago, Taylan May, Charlie Staines and Spencer Leniu.
If they stay fit, they will be part of the opening World Cup match against England at the end of the year.
This is a huge opportunity for them.
Panthers Reserve Grade returned to form on the weekend and regained top position after toppling Newtown Jets 26-6 at Henson Park.
As their attacking coach, I was so proud of their line speed and their aggression.
If we keep playing like that, both grades will be winning their competitions in 2022.
My key take out from last weekend was Canterbury winning back-to-back for the first time in three years, scoring 70 points to 16 against the Eels and the Tigers.
They have now averaged 26 points since Mick Potter has taken charge.
Potter has opened up their attack allowing a free-flowing energy throughout the team which is resulting in points - lots of points - and wins!
The NRL is strong if the Dogs are barking.
Well done, Mick.
Now sit back and get ready to enjoy a week of Rugby League superstars!
All club teams will have a bye this week for Representative Round.
They will return to the field for Round 16, from Thursday, June 30.
Representative Round matches:
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
