Pull on your woolie clothes and puffer jackets, and get ready for some fun in the snow, as winter comes to the Richmond Inn.
From July 4 to 10, the hospitality group, Tilley Wills, will host its annual Snow Festival for the first time in Richmond.
The sunny outdoor terrace will be transformed into a winter wonderland for patrons.
A predicted 50 tonnes of snow will "fall" during the week.
Tilley Wills general manager, David Thompson, said a local supplier will provide large blocks of ice, that they will then have to break down by hand to create the snow paradise.
"Then we have a machine that we feed the ice into, and we spray it around the area. It sort of makes shapes and fits it out. So, it's lots of manual labour," he joked.
"It's the first time at Richmond, but we've been doing it at Greenwood Hotel (North Sydney) for about four years now.
"We'll section off one side of the car park. Luckily, we've just installed a heap of heaters in the beer garden, so the snow will be beside that.
"People will be able to sit in the heaters and play in the snow and it's right next to a big stadium screen we're putting in the car park."
Snow Week will be family-friendly, with all attendees getting free access to the snow for all the classic winter escapades, including snowball fights, tobogganing and snow angel making, but also exclusive events for families and "big" kids alike.
For families, there will be free daily activities including classic winter movie showings in the Homestead, snow cone creations, lolly bags, a kids eat for free promotion (Monday-Thursday), face painting, balloon twisting and visits from Frosty the Snowman.
But to top it all off, there will be a Frozen Family Takeover on Sunday, July 10, with appearances of characters from the popular Disney film.
"We'll have big inflatable snowman and polar bears, and then there'll be snow where the kids can do a snowman building competitions and we'll do treasure hunting there as well," said Mr Thompson.
For the older punters, Schnappy Hour will be on every night from 5-7pm, featuring $5 Schnapps, Fireball and more. Ski shots - four shots on a ski - will be available, with people encouraged to bring their mates down.
There will also be two special parties hosted by sponsors, Canadian Club and Fireball.
On Saturday, snow machines will be mounted to the roof, turning the the whole car park into winter wonderland.
Mr Thompson said locals seemed to be excited.
"At Greenwood, we put in a half pipe, we've put in a ramp another year and this year we're putting in an ice rink," he said.
"If [the ice rink] goes well and Richmond Snow Week goes well, we'll bring that exhibition in next year."
The Richmond Inn is also giving attendees the chance to win a $500 voucher by posting their best pics to socials of any snow creations made at Snow Week and one lucky family will also win the opportunity to win a ski trip to Jindabyne this season.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
