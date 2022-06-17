Hawkesbury Gazette

Former Hawkesbury Councillor, Paul Rasmussen has passed away

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:26am, first published June 17 2022 - 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Hawkesbury City councillor, Paul Rasmussen, passed away overnight on Tuesday, June 14.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.