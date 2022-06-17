Former Hawkesbury Councillor, Paul Rasmussen has passed away

Former Hawkesbury City councillor, Paul Rasmussen, passed away overnight on Tuesday, June 14.
He has been fondly remembered by colleagues and the community for his many years of service to the region, and his enthusiasm and dedication.
Mr Rasmussen was a Hawkesbury councillor for 22 years, retiring in 2021, due to ill-health.
He gave 30 years of service to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), including five years as base commander at RAAF Richmond.
The Yarramundi resident served on many community groups and committees throughout his life, including chairman of the Friends of the Hawkesbury Art Community, chairman of Hawkesbury Community Radio, and as a member of the Kurrajong Community Forum and Hawkesbury Sports Council.
Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said in a Facebook post that she was sorry to learn of Mr Rasmussen's passing.
"I've known Paul for more than a decade and always found him to be a wealth of advice and history," she said.
"He always put the interests of the Hawkesbury first. My last text conversation with him was the day after the election, when he congratulated me.
"I'll really miss his words of wisdom and extend my deep condolences to his family."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
