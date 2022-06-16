Hawkesbury Gazette

Footy Fever: Origin fallout needs a reality check

By Brad Drew
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues captain, James Tedesco, training before Game One. Picture: NRL Photos.

There has been a lot of talk about Origin - where it all went wrong for NSW, the failure of Cleary, and even calling Cameron Munster an all time Origin Great.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.