Richmond Ex-Servicemen's want to penalise cancer out of the game

Richmond Ex-Servicemen's Soccer Club will be hosting its eighth Annual Pink Day Celebrations this weekend, June 18-19 as they "Penalise Cancer Out of The Game".
Pink Day is a fundraising event where all of the club's teams wear Pink Socks purchased from the McGrath foundation - in support of Breast Care nurses.
Players wear the socks during their regular scheduled matches at Icely Park, with some teams representing the foundation while playing away.
This year the club will also have some teams wearing its new alternate strip, with the Under 7 Tigers, Under 8 Girls, Under 10 Blue, Under 11/2's, Under 12 Girls, Under 14 Girls and the Intermediate Girls will all be lucky enough to get this chance.
Some of the opposition teams will be getting in on the action with the Colo Under 8 Girls and Blue Mountains Under 14 Girls also purchasing socks.
The Nepean Referees Group will do their bit during the event, that has the support of Nepean Football Association.
Richmond Ex-Servicemen's endeavours to turn Icely Park pink and host some extra activities for everyone on the day.
The profits made will go to the Cancer Council, to support awareness and research covering many other forms of Cancer, as they wanted to extend beyond Breast cancer.
With this two pronged attack the club hopes to chip away bit by bit, to doing its part in raising much needed funds and awareness.
However the can only do this the support of local businesses assisting the.
The Richmond Club -who donated a $200 raffle prize, Riverview Produce, Valleyway Café, Bligh Park Butchery, Deploy Football with Pink Match balls, Arturos Pizza and Pasta, The Humble Bakehouse and more are supporting the day.
The club have a sausage sizzle, lolly guessing, cake and lolly bar, giant slide, Football NSW dart ball, pink milk donated by Oak (Parmalat), face painting by Sydney Fun Faces, and even pink hair braiding.
Richmond Ex-Servicemen's committee worked hard and have all been invested in ensuring the annual day will be a success.
The day will serve as a much-needed distraction for the club members, which has become clearly evident with its continued popularity during the craziness of the last three years, and in particular, over the last 12 months as they have suffered much loss through cancer and other issues.
The club feel it's important for the community, local sport and business to walk hand-in-hand to tackle a good cause that touches many, many people.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
