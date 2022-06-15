Hawkesbury City Council, in cooperation with Western Sydney University, has invited the public to attend its upcoming manufacturing workshop.
The interactive workshop will feature two speakers: Stephan Wagner - Regional Manager for AusIndustry - and Inu Rana - Senior Business Advisor for Launch Pad, Western Sydney University.
Advertisement
It will focus on providing attendees with the tools and steps required to help successfully innovate and grow a business, and provide them with opportunities to help get their business on track for the future.
The workshop will be run at Hawkesbury Race Club, in the Ted McCabe Room, on Wednesday, June 22, from 8am to 10am.
Ms Rana will talk about what launch pad service is and how they can provide services to small - medium enterprises.
Mr Wagner's presentation will include information on Ausindustry, manufacturing, grants, and programs.
These presentations will be followed by a Q and A session.
Register online at tinyurl.com/bdef7nj6.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.