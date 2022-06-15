Australians have raised over $200,000, from more than 600 fundraisers on Facebook, to help flood victims in Australia, following the devastating 2022 floods.
The data comes from Meta (formerly Facebook) as last week the company launched a support program for Queensland and New South Wales small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) affected by recent flooding.
Advertisement
To support SMBs affected by the 2022 flooding, Meta has established the Meta Australian Small Business Flood Relief Support Program.
SMBs eligible for the program must have less than 1,500 employees, an active Facebook page, are located in a community identified as flood-affected by QLD or NSW government - which includes the Hawkesbury, and are able to demonstrate a negative impact on their business from the 2022 flooding.
They can apply to receive $200 in Meta Ad Credits and tailored 1:1 business support mentorship, based on business objectives and needs.
Director ANZ Scaled, Global Business Group, Meta, Harry Lowes, said they had already seen incredible community spirit when people came together to help one another across flood affected communities.
"Many of these people were also small business owners and over the last few years have faced back-to-back crises from bushfires, to the pandemic, and now floods.
"Recovery is going to take a long time, and we wanted to offer businesses some support to help them adapt during these difficult times, and remain committed to supporting flood-affected SMBs get back on their feet."
To apply for the Meta Australian Small Business Flood Relief Support Program, ensure eligibility and visit tinyurl.com/3sp2f3d8.
In addition to the relief support program, Meta is donating $100,000 to local organisations to aid in providing relief and response work to affected communities.
A $50,000 donation will go to the Australian Red Cross in support of their QLD and NSW Floods Appeal, and a $50,000 donation will go to Foodbank Australia from the Meta Crisis and Disaster Response Fund.
Meta has also provided free ad credits to the NSW State Emergency Service and QLD Fire and Emergency Services to help them further boost their crisis communications messaging and services including situation updates, evacuation orders and weather warnings.
Meta will also provide free training for affected small businesses, to register interest visit tinyurl.com/3sp2f3d8.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.