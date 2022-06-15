Hawkesbury Gazette

Thousands raised for flood affected communities on Facebook fundraisers

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:23am
Australians have raised over $200,000, from more than 600 fundraisers on Facebook, to help flood victims in Australia, following the devastating 2022 floods.

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

