The Governor-General announced Honours to 992 Australians on thing morning, including three Macarthur residents in the General Division of the Order of Australia.
Late Grasmere residents, Dr Richard Dunstan was named as a posthumous recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), for service to medicine as a paediatrician.
Advertisement
Dr Dunstan's wife, Donna, said the honour was recognition of her late husband's work and dedication, showing a legacy that would last a lifetime and an impact on the community.
"Rick was very humble and caring human being, and he never would have expected any recognition," she said. "He would understand and expect other people to have this type of recognition, but he would never have expected it for himself.
"But probably in the last 12 months of his life, the visits he received from friends, colleagues, other doctors, helped him to realise he was a very important part of our community, which we as a family always knew.
"We understood that when he was away from home a lot, he was working at the hospital. He was always giving very generously of his time.
"Now the community is giving back to him and in a very honourable way, he's been recognised for the fantastic work that he did.
"As his family we are so proud of him."
Dr Dunstan was a Paediatrician at Campbelltown and Camden Hospitals from 1986-2022, and was a foundation member, board member and more at the Kids of Macarthur Health Foundation, where an annual scholarships was named after him.
He was a Staff Specialist in the Cerebral Palsy Clinic at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick from 1986-2022 and a Senior Lecturer in Paediatrics at the School of Medicine at Western Sydney University.
Dr Dunstan worked and trained at the Prince of Wales Children's Hospital throughout his career and was a fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, where he founded the Australasian Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFRM) in 1993.
Rosemary Kariuki is an Oran Park resident awarded the OAM for service to the multicultural community.
Ms Kariuki co-founded the African Women's Dinner Dance in 2006, is a contributor to the African Women's Group, and is a volunteer at the Migrant Resource Centre in Auburn and the Agape International Church.
He has been a multicultural liaison officer with the NSW Police at Parramatta since 2006 and also created the 2020 film, Rosemary's Way.
Ms Kariuki was awarded both the Local Hero of the Year (Australian of the Year Awards) and the Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation in 2021.
Jason Ellsmore is a resident of Minto awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to education, and to youth sports.
He has been the assistant principal of the Dorchester Education and Training Unit at the Reiby Juvenile Justice Centre, since 1997.
As a teacher at Campbellfield Public School from 1989-1997, Mr Ellsmore held various roles as a sports coordinator, convenor and coach.
He was a tutor to aboriginal students at the University of Western Sydney and Sarah Redfern High School.
Advertisement
Mr Ellsmore has been a coach or manager of a NSW school sports team since 2000, holding positions with the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association, Sydney South West Schools Sports Association, NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association and the Fields Zone Primary School Sports Association.
Mr Ellsmore has been a member of numerous local cricket and rugby league, clubs and organisations, as well as a team liaison officer for the International Cricket Council.
Mr Ellsmore was awarded the National Service Medal from School Sports Australia in 2015 and Administrator of the Year by Cricket NSW in 2018.
Paul Nunnari is a Campbelltown residents awarded a Public Service Medal for outstanding public service to NSW, particularly in the field of access and inclusion.
He is currently serving as the Director of Inclusive Infrastructure, Placemaking and Experience at the Department of Regional NSW, where he has co-led the development of the Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
Mr Nunnari's work can be seen through inclusivity improvements to Sydney New Year's Eve, Vivid Sydney and Invictus Games.
Advertisement
As well as improved accessibility to the Sydney Harbour Bridge the Anzac Memorial, the Kosciuszko National Park and the development and implementation of The Change Room.
Detective Superintendent Michael Andrew McLean was awarded an Australian Police Medal, recognised as having forged an outstanding reputation in the NSW Police Force and wider law enforcement community.
He commenced general duties at Campbelltown Police Station in 1994, before transferring to the Macarthur District Anti Theft Squad in 1997.
In 1998, Mr McLean returned to Campbelltown Police Station undertaking criminal investigation duties, becoming designated as a detective in 2000.
He moved up through the ranks at Lake Illawarra, St George and Campsie, before transferred to the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command.
William Spek has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal.
Advertisement
He was appointed to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) in 1985, and has provided dedicated service to the people of NSW for 35 years.
Mr Spek served at Liverpool Fire Station and is currently a frontline operational firefighter and Station Commander at Macquarie Fields.
He has been recognised on multiple occasions for his commitment to coordinating and facilitating the Indigenous Fire and Rescue Employment Strategy and program, which has seen more than 80 Indigenous recruit firefighters join FRNSW.
Brett Turner has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal.
Serving the Macarthur District as an active volunteer in the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), for more than 32 years, he first joined the Headquarters Brigade, before joining the Varroville Brigade in 1987.
He has served as a Group Captain for the Campbelltown and Macarthur districts for more than 20 years, mentoring and developing volunteers at all levels.
Advertisement
Since the early 1980s, Mr Turner has managed operations across NSW and on specific deployments to Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.
He has been a member of the local Bush Fire Management Committee, the Senior Management Team, Operations Committee and Communications Committee.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.