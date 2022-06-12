The Governor-General announced Honours to 992 Australians on Monday, June 13, including five Hawkesbury residents in the General Division of the Order of Australia.
Ebenezer couple, Dennis and Margaret Mitchell, were both named as recipients of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), for service to emergency response organisations.
Mr Mitchell said it was fantastic and unexpected for both him and his wife to receive the honour.
"It's overwhelming. We're glad to accept it," he said. "You don't expect anything at all like this to come along.
"When I think back over the years and the things we've done. We've done a lot over the last 60 years.
"We just do it to help people and that's what our aim was. To try and help people and have a good time along the way."
Mr Mitchell started with the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) at Wilberforce in 1965, where he was captain, before moving to the Ebenezer Rural Fire Brigade in 1988.
He has been the captain at Ebenezer since joining, among other roles, and became a life member in 2014.
Mr Mitchell has had a long career with the State Emergency Services (SES), being awarded the 20 Years Long Service Award.
Mr Mitchell has been awarded National Medal Clasps 1 and 2 in 2004, National Medal in 1989 and Long Service Award and Clasps by NSW RFS.
Ms Mitchell has been the treasurer of the Ebenezer Rural Fire Brigade since 1998, among other roles.
She is also a member of the Hawkesbury RFS Catering Unit, where she has been the senior deputy captain since 2007, member of the brigade management team since 2013 and brigade executive member, since 2014.
She previously held the roles of deputy captain and brigade call out officer.
Ms Mitchell has been awarded National Medal Clasps 1 and 2 in 2004, National Medal in 1989, Long Service Award and Clasps by NSW RFS, Long Service Award by the SES.
Marjorie Clarke is a Wilberforce resident awarded the OAM for service to community history.
Ms Clarke was a volunteer at the Australiana Pioneer Village from 1971-2017, holding the position of Manager/Curator from 1984-1997. She was an inaugural member of the Friends of The Australiana Pioneer Village in 1985, becoming a life member in 2008 and remains a patron.
Ms Clarke has been awarded a Heritage Volunteer Award in 2014 and a Hawkesbury City Council Award in 1997.
Brian Jones is a North Richmond resident awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to chess at the elite level.
Mr Jones has been a member of, and held various roles with, the Oceania Chess Confederation, the Correspondence Chess League of Australia, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and NSW Junior Chess League.
Mr Jones has also been involved in the Asian Chess Federation Seniors Chess Championships, Australian Chess Association, the NSW Chess Association, was writer, editor and publisher of Australian Chess Magazine, and founded the Sydney International Open
Mr Jones was awarded FIDE Master Title in 2003, the Biennial Purdy Medallist by the Australian Chess Federation in 2007 and the International Organiser Award by FIDE in 2009.
Muriel Picton is a Tennyson resident awarded the Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to cricket as a player, administrator and coach.
Ms Picton played representative cricket for Australia from 1952 -1970, captaining the test squad for 24 games.
With the NSW Women's Cricket Association, she was the captain from 1961-1968, and former president, vice president, selector and life member.
She captained the YMCA Women's Cricket Club, Sydney and was president of the Waratah Cricket Club.
Ms Picton also played hockey for Australia and NSW, and was Inductee into the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame (cricket and hockey) and the NSW Hall of Fame (hockey).
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
