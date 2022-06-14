Funds aim to deliver relief Advertising Feature

HELPING HAND: Wentworth Healthcare community engagement officer Esther Perry discusses a grant proposal with a Hawkesbury resident.

Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, has launched grants of up to $5000 for non-for-profit organisations, community groups and schools affected by the floods.

The grants are part of the NSW Health and Commonwealth Department of Health response to the 2022 floods and can be used to deliver activities that encourage social cohesion, connectedness, community wellbeing, resilience, mental health healing and the recovery of communities.

Wentworth Healthcare CEO Lizz Reay said the last two and half years had been incredibly difficult for everyone, but particularly the Hawkesbury region which has been hard hit by multiple natural disasters.

"We have seen our fair share of challenges and traumatic events on top of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Reay said.



"Our Wellbeing Grants for communities affected by drought and bushfires have highlighted the importance of community connection and cohesion for greater resilience, both during and after natural disaster events.

"Through these grants, we have seen new friendships form and isolated community members linked in with appropriate local services and the broader community.



"Communities have reported a greater sense of belonging and strengthened links with those around them, ensuring that when the next disaster hits, they know they aren't alone and will be well supported."

Ms Reay said the Community Wellbeing and Resilience Grants for flood affected communities would continue to build on existing and emerging connections and allow communities the opportunity to choose their own way to respond to the losses, anxiety and distress they have experienced, as well as actively participate in their recovery.



A range of activities and initiatives that support community-led wellbeing will be considered.

Applications will close at 11.59pm on Sunday, July 10.

