Pink Finss extends its reach to offer care to Hawkesbury fellas

The Pink Finss recent Pink Royale casino night at Windsor Function Centre was a resounding success, generating $75,000 for the Hawkesbury-based charity.
Held on June 6, the event attracted more than 250 guests to the Vegas-styled affair.
Complete with showgirls, the function centre was transformed into something straight out of sin city, complete with colour, glamour, opulence and activity.
Early in the night Pink Finss Charity founder Jodie Amor grabbed the attention of all in the room.
She said that the Pink Finss would be expanding its focus and opening up to supporting men of the Hawkesbury diagnosed with cancer in addition to helping women.
"We have developed skills, experience and connections over the last 12 years that make us who we are today and we feel because of this we have become a hub of information and a place that people of the Hawkesbury can go to when diagnosed with cancer," Ms Amor said.
Ms Amor said that Hawkesbury Living Cancer Trust and the Richmond Club Group had pledged $100,000 for the initial set up of the Pink Finss Men's Chapter, following by an ongoing financial commitment.
The Trust's trustee Viv Leggett and Richmond Club Group director Di Finch, were both in attendance.
Following the announcement, guests heard from Captain Hugo Toovey, who spoke of his own cancer diagnosis at age 25 and a subsequent bowel cancer diagnosis a few years later.
"What we are trying to get men to understand is that cancer can happen at any age and just like Hugo, men can feel like they are invincible and keep on keeping on without saying anything about their symptoms, but early diagnosis is key and men need to understand the importance of looking after themselves and communicating more," Ms Amor said.
"Spreading the word is what is important for us now and is what we will be focusing on moving forward. This will not impact the work that we already do for the women.
"We ask anyone who knows of a man in the Hawkesbury who has been diagnosed with cancer to contact us if they are needing support."
Visit pinkfinss.com.au.
