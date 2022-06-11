Riverstone's Bill McNamara awarded keys to Blacktown City

Proud Riverstone resident and giant of the construction industry Bill McNamara has been handed the keys to Blacktown City.
The 95-year-old was recently named recipient of the honour by Blacktown Mayor Tony Bleasdale, for his role in shaping the landscape of Blacktown city over the course of 60 years.
"Bill has played a pivotal role over many decades in helping transform Blacktown City into the modern city it is today," said Councillor Bleasdale.
"Thanks to his knowledge and foresight, Bill led the way in the 1970s with the biggest single development in Blacktown, Westpoint Shopping Centre.
"He was not only a businessman but a true community leader and gave generously of his time to his community. As Mayor of Blacktown City, it is a great honour to present the Key to the City to Bill for his unparalleled innovation and community service."
Mr McNamara's family moved to Riverstone in the 1920s.
Born in 1927, he attended Riverstone Public School before completing his secondary schooling at Auburn High School.
He says it was during his school days that he wanted to become a builder and remembered fixing structures and nailing iron onto fowl sheds that had blown off in the wind.
Mr McNamara became an apprentice carpenter at Riverstone Meatworks, signing up for five years with the meat company and attending Granville Technical College.
At just 29, he was singled out by then Minister for Local Government and future Premier, Jack Renshaw, who said the young Bill "set an example to all young Australians and had shown what could be done by ability and willingness to take a chance".
In 1950, Mr McNamara and his wife Pat built a home in Hunter Street, Riverstone. In 1953, the McNamara Group built an office and joinery in Riverstone Parade - one of the first factories to be built in the industrial area.
The group went on to deliver many developments that shaped both Blacktown and Western Sydney over the next 50 years.
They were responsible for Westpoint Shopping Mall, Marketown Shopping Centre at Riverstone, Mount Druitt High School, Riverstone Schofields Memorial Club and Blacktown Aquatic Centre.
Mr McNamara and his team also built the Del Rio Resort on the Hawkesbury River and many important buildings in Parramatta - the McNamara Centre, the Octogan, the United Parliament building, the Parramatta Cultural Centre, the JA Fleming Stand at Rosehill and the Riverside Theatres.
He also built many facilities for the Royal Australian Army, as well as the Royal Air Force Base at Richmond.
Over the years Mr McNamara has served on numerous community boards, including chair of the Economic Development Board of Greater Western Sydney.
Mr McNamara was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1984 and in 2017 was Blacktown City Council's Corporate Citizen of the Year.
He continues to work and serve the local community.
